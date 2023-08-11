Two Killed, Three Injured as Car Overturns in UP's Unnao

Two people were killed and three critically injured here on Friday when their car overturned, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the driver was trying to avoid hitting a stray dog that suddenly came on the road.

Circle Officer (CO) Purva Deepak Singh said Vipin Yadav (28) and Chhotu alias Mohit (27), both residents of Lucknow’s Shanti Nagar, died on the spot in the incident that took place on Mohrawan-Mohanlalganj road near Kundra village under the Maurawan police station area.

The three injured were rushed to the community health centre, from where they were referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre due to their critical condition, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said.