CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SC on DivorceMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestDelhi Road Rage Covid News
Home » India » Two Pakistani Drug Traffickers Killed by BSF Along Rajasthan Front
1-MIN READ

Two Pakistani Drug Traffickers Killed by BSF Along Rajasthan Front

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:34 IST

New Delhi, India

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception. (Representational Image/REUTERS)

About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception. (Representational Image/REUTERS)

Two Pakistani men were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan. The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front

Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night along the Barmer front, they said. About three kilograms of suspected drugs were seized following the interception, they added.

Rajasthan shares a nearly 1,036-kilometre-long boundary with Pakistan on India’s western flank.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. India
  2. pakistan
  3. drug
  4. narcotics
  5. Rajasthan
  6. BSF
first published:May 02, 2023, 08:34 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 08:34 IST