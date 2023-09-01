CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Two Pakistanis Will Blow Up Taj Hotel': Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call; Probe On
1-MIN READ

'Two Pakistanis Will Blow Up Taj Hotel': Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call; Probe On

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 11:31 IST

Mumbai, India

The caller claimed that two foreign nationals are already in the city to blow the hotel. (File photo: PTI)

The caller claimed that two foreign nationals are already in the city to blow the hotel. (File photo: PTI)

Cops have started a probe to nab the caller. Mumbai has received several threat calls over the past few weeks.

Mumbai Police received a threat call on Friday stating that two Pakistani citizens were planning to arrive in the city with the intention of blowing up iconic Taj Hotel.

On Thursday, Mumbai police received another threat call about an explosive being placed inside the Maharashtra secretariat in South Mumbai.

After bomb detection personnel along with sniffer dogs searched the high-security complex, it turned out to be a false alarm.

As per police report, the individual identifying as Mukesh Singh, was later identified through investigation as Jagdamba Prasad Singh, a 35-year-old man hailing from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, who presently resides in Santacruz.

first published:September 01, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated:September 01, 2023, 11:31 IST