Home » India » Two Personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar Force Killed in Gunfight with Maoists
1-MIN READ

Two Personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar Force Killed in Gunfight with Maoists

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 14:04 IST

Chaibasa, India

On spotting the approaching security personnel, the Maoists opened fire on them, resulting in a gunfight (File PTI Photo)

The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area

Two personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjomburu villages in Tonto police station area late on Monday night.

“Two jawans, identified as Sub-Inspector Amit Tiwari and Constable Gautam Kumar, were killed in an encounter with Maoists," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of top Maoists in the area, a joint team of CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police launched a massive search operation.

On spotting the approaching security personnel, the Maoists opened fire on them, resulting in a gunfight in which the two jawans were killed.

The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area.

An intensive combing operation has been underway in Kolhan core area in the district since January in view of activities of top Maoists in the area.

Nine innocent villagers have also been killed and around two dozen others have been injured in IED blasts in Tonto and Goilkera police station areas.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
