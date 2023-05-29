CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderWrestlers' ProtestNew Parliament BuildingIPL 2023 FinalIMD Rain Forecast
Home » India » Two Teenage Girls Drown in Yamuna River in UP's Prayagraj
1-MIN READ

Two Teenage Girls Drown in Yamuna River in UP's Prayagraj

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 15:00 IST

Prayagraj, India

The pair had gone to take a bath with their younger cousin when they drowned.(Representational Image/ANI)

The pair had gone to take a bath with their younger cousin when they drowned.(Representational Image/ANI)

The pair had gone to take a bath with their younger cousin when they drowned, Senior Sub-Inspector Chandrika Yadav of the local police station said

Two teenage girls drowned while taking a bath in the Yamuna river in the Lalapur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said. Cousins Jagriti and Shreya alias Pari — both aged 16 — were visiting their native village from Delhi, Senior Sub-Inspector Chandrika Yadav of the local police station said.

The pair had gone to take a bath with their younger cousin when they drowned, Yadav said. The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
top videos
    Tags:
    1. up
    2. Prayagraj
    3. Yamuna river
    first published:May 29, 2023, 15:00 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 15:00 IST