Two Teens Killed in Roof Collapse in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 15:07 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem (Representational image/PTI)

Subdivional Magistrate Parmanand Jha told PTI that 14-year-old Uvais and 13-year-old Aslam were killed and three members of their family injured in the roof collapse in the Naseerpur village during the early hours on Sunday

Two teenagers were killed and three members of their family injured when the roof of their home collapsed amid rain in the district’s Nai Mandi area, police said on Sunday.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The injured are undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
