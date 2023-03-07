CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Umesh Pal MurderMumbai RainHoli 2023Delhi Ashram Flyover Kailasa in UN
Home » India » Two Terror Associates of TRF Held in J&K's Baramulla, Security Forces Recover Ammunition
1-MIN READ

Two Terror Associates of TRF Held in J&K's Baramulla, Security Forces Recover Ammunition

Reported By: Ieshan Wani

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 20:01 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, he added (Representative Photo/News18)

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, he added (Representative Photo/News18)

Jammu and Kashmir police, in a statement, said that based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Monchkhud village in Kunzar, a joint team of forces, including Baramulla police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have held two terrorist associates linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and have recovered ammunition from them.

Jammu and Kashmir police, in a statement, said that based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Monchkhud village in Kunzar, a joint team of forces, including Baramulla police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation.

“During CASO two suspect persons were apprehended, identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer," the police said.

Two AK 47 magazines, 15 AK 47 rounds, and 20 blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) were recovered from them. Police said that during questioning both suspects revealed that they are working as terrorist associates with the banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF) and were taken into custody immediately.

RELATED NEWS

“It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist associate obtained this illegal ammunition with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas. A case under sections of Arms and UA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Kunzer and investigation set in motion," the statement read.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Ieshan Wani
Ieshan Wani, senior correspondent, CNN-News18, has over eight years of experience in reporting, producing and editing news for broadcast, digital and ...Read More
Tags:
  1. jammu and kashmir
  2. terrorist
first published:March 07, 2023, 19:51 IST
last updated:March 07, 2023, 20:01 IST
Read More