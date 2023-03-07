Two Terror Associates of TRF Held in J&K's Baramulla, Security Forces Recover Ammunition

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have held two terrorist associates linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and have recovered ammunition from them.

Jammu and Kashmir police, in a statement, said that based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Monchkhud village in Kunzar, a joint team of forces, including Baramulla police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation.

“During CASO two suspect persons were apprehended, identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer," the police said.

Two AK 47 magazines, 15 AK 47 rounds, and 20 blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) were recovered from them. Police said that during questioning both suspects revealed that they are working as terrorist associates with the banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF) and were taken into custody immediately.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist associate obtained this illegal ammunition with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas. A case under sections of Arms and UA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Kunzer and investigation set in motion," the statement read.

