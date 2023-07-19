CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseJ&K EncounterYamuna Floods
Home » India » Two Terrorists Killed as Army Foils Infiltration Bid in J-K
1-MIN READ

Two Terrorists Killed as Army Foils Infiltration Bid in J-K

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 11:15 IST

Srinagar, India

The Army said the operation was still in progress (Representational Image/PTI)

The Army said the operation was still in progress (Representational Image/PTI)

"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said.

“In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle.

The Army said the operation was still in progress.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. army
  2. terrorist
  3. jammu and kashmir
  4. kupwara
first published:July 19, 2023, 11:15 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 11:15 IST