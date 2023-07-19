Two Terrorists Killed as Army Foils Infiltration Bid in J-K

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said.
“In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.
It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle.
The Army said the operation was still in progress.