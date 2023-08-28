Two Tremors Hit Chhattisgarh's Surguja District; No Casualties or Damage to Property

Two tremors of 3.8 and 3.9 magnitudes were experienced within a span of 30 minutes in Surguja district in northern Chhattisgarh on Monday night, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to property, officials said.

According to the meteorological department officials, the tremors were experienced near Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district.

The first tremor of 3.8 magnitude occurred at 8:04 pm and lasted for about four minutes. Its epicentre was approximately 10km below the surface and located nearly 10km from Ambikapur city, they said.

The second tremor with a magnitude of 3.9 struck at 8:26 pm with its epicentre about 11 km below the surface and located about 10km east of Ambikapur city, said the officials.

The officials said both the tremors were of low intensity, which diminished the likelihood of significant damage to buildings, but concerns remain about their potential impact on weaker structures like makeshift houses.

When the tremors were felt, residents came out of their homes as a precaution.

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or damage to property, but local authorities are monitoring the situation closely, they added.