Two Women Workers Die in Firecracker Unit Explosion in TN

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 18:15 IST

Virudhunagar, India

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. (Representative Image)

The explosion was caused due to friction when the two women workers were handling the explosive material for making the firecrackers and roll caps

A sudden blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Thaailpatti in the district led to the death of two women workers, said police on Tuesday. The explosion was caused due to friction when the two women workers were handling the explosive material for making the firecrackers and roll caps. The deceased have been identified as Murugeswari and Banu, they said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire. A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 25, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 18:15 IST