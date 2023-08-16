Two Years of Taliban Takeover: As Afghanistan Battles Internal Issues, India Continues Its Assistance

Two years after Taliban’s takeover, even as Afghanistan grapples with a sharp decline in security, economic stability and human rights, India has consistently extended its assistance to the country.

India has played a major role in construction of roads, schools, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure projects in Afghanistan. Additionally, India has offered humanitarian assistance, medical aid and scholarships for Afghan students to study in Indian universities.

India supplied the thirteenth batch of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines and medical/surgical items to Afghanistan.These were handed over to authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul. https://t.co/CAShBplSrv pic.twitter.com/xoO8rGED2v — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 11, 2022

ON AUGUST 15, 2021

Two years ago, on August 15, 2021, the Taliban successfully seized control of Afghanistan, overthrowing the democratically elected government.

This marked a crucial turning point in the country’s history, raising concerns about the safety and security of the Afghan population, particularly women and minorities.

The rights and freedoms that Afghanistan had progressively gained over the years are slowly eroding under the Taliban rule, particularly affecting women and human rights.

The first consignment of medical aid from India arrived in Kabul this morning. 1.6 metric tonne of life-saving medicines will help many families in this difficult time.“Gift from people of India”: Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India pic.twitter.com/DahRXM14OT— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

HELP FROM INDIA VIA CHABAHAR PORT

The Government of India has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) for internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan. Under this partnership, India has supplied a total of 47,500 MTs of wheat assistance to UNWFP centers in Afghanistan. The recent ongoing shipments are being sent through Chabahar Port and being handed over to the UNWFP at Herat in Afghanistan.

The generous contribution by GoI has been acknowledged by the relevant stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the UNWFP. In their recent tweet, the UNWFP mentioned: “For the first half of this year, 16 million people in Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP. We are grateful for generous donors like India who make that happen”.

For the first half of this year, 16 million people in #Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP.We are grateful for generous donors like #India who make that happen. 🙏@MEAIndia@Dpa_mea pic.twitter.com/zwsdiaY8UL — WFP Afghanistan (@WFP_Afghanistan) August 15, 2023



India has, so far, supplied almost 200 tonnes of medical assistance consisting of essential medicines, COVID vaccines, anti-TB medicines and medical/surgical items such as pediatric stethoscope, sphygmomanometer mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electro cautery, nylon sutures, etc. The same were handed over to the authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul. India has also continued its support for the Habibia School, Kabul, and has sent assistance of winter clothing and stationery items for primary students.

Recently, India has also partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide humanitarian assistance for the welfare of the Afghan drug user population, especially women. Under this partnership, India has supplied 1,100 units of female hygiene kits, blankets and medical assistance to UNODC, Kabul. These items will be used by UNODC in their women drug rehabilitation camps across Afghanistan. India would be providing medical assistance for these rehabilitation camps.

The Indian government’s efforts in providing aid to Afghanistan stem from its commitment to regional stability. A stable Afghanistan is vital for maintaining peace and security in the South Asian region.

India has not engaged directly with the Taliban government, but took part in regional dialogues and multilateral engagements to address the worsening situation in Afghanistan.