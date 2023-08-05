“Jagdish Tytler came out of the car and instigated the mob to first kill Sikhs…” an eyewitness reportedly recounted to the Central Bureau of Investigation as per the agency’s chargesheet against the Congress leader in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. CNN-News18 has accessed a copy of the chargesheet.

The eyewitness quoted above was a shopkeeper whose establishment was burnt down in the anti-Sikh riots in November 1984 following then prime minister Indira Gandhi assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.

“Jagdish Tytler came out of his white ambassador car and started instigating the mob. He instigated the mob to first kill Sikhs and then asked them to loot their shops,” the chargesheet quotes the eyewitness as saying.

The document also includes a statement by the son of the Congress leader’s driver.

The CBI has contended in the chargesheet that “sufficient material is available on record to show that Jagdish Tytler was a part of the unlawful assembly committing rioting that had assembled near Gurudwara Pul Bangash. This unlawful assembly violated the prohibitory orders, instigated, incited and provoked the mob to kill Sikhs.”