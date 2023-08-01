CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Ugandan Woman Booked for Cheating, Impersonation in Navi Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Ugandan Woman Booked for Cheating, Impersonation in Navi Mumbai

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 22:29 IST

Thane, India

Mumbai Police and Crime Branch are probing this matter. However, senior officials have called it a ‘hoax call’(Representational Image/News18)

A case under sections 419 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Nationals Act was registered against one Veera Rose at Taloja police station

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of impersonation and cheating against a Ugandan woman who allegedly used fabricated documents while filling a form for foreign nationals on a government portal, an official said on Tuesday.

A case under sections 419 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Nationals Act was registered against one Veera Rose at Taloja police station, the official said.

The accused was living in India since August 2022. She allegedly fabricated records while filling Form C for foreign nationals on the government website, he said.

Form C helps authorities locate and track foreigners in India.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
