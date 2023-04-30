'Assault on Hindu Sentiments': Ukraine Defence Ministry’s Tweet on 'Maa Kali' Sparks Outrage

A tweet by Ukraine’s defence ministry has sent shockwaves on social media in India. The tweet, which contained a morphed image of a female figure above blast smoke, sparked outrage from people in India for allegedly mimicking the Hindu deity Kali.

Netizens have termed the tweet “Hinduphobic" and sought an apology from Ukraine.

The official Twitter account of Ukraine’s defence ministry posted a photo of a woman in an upskirt pose similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe with the caption, “Work of art”.

However, after the backlash, the tweet was removed.

Taking to Twitter, Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said this is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.

Recently #Ukraine Dy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from #IndiaBehind that fakery lurks the real face of Ukraine Govt. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster.This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.@UkrembInd https://t.co/r84YlsUtZc pic.twitter.com/q7jSG0vGXH— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) April 30, 2023

A user demanded that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar must take up the matter with the Ukrainian envoy to India.

“Shocked to see Ukraine defence handle mocking Maa Kali a supreme Hindu goddess. Dr S Jaishankar must take this up & summon Ukraine. I really hope Russia sends you more love Ukraine. #Ukraine #Russia #india," he tweeted.

Shocked to see Ukraine defence handle mocking Maa Kali a supreme Hindu goddess. @DrSJaishankar must take this up & summon UkraineI really hope Russia sends you more love Ukraine #Ukraine #Russia #india pic.twitter.com/ulYqnF1ArN — Desidudewithsign (@Nikhilsingh21_) April 30, 2023

Another user requested Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs to take note of this tweet.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, visited India and said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the eastern Europe country, and New Delhi to be more involved in its conflict with Russia.

Dzhaparova, who visited India for the first time after Russia began its invasion of the east European country on February 24 last year, emphasized that Ukraine wants India to be more involved in helping resolving the conflict with Kremlin. “We believe India should be engaged and involved in the Ukraine issue to a great extent," she added.

Dzhaparova earlier said India is a global leader and can help in addressing key global challenges and promoting peace. She invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year that ‘today’s era is not of war’.

