Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed's Servant, Brother-in-Law Who Helped Nephew Asad Escape Arrested

A Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother-in-law Akhlaq from Meerut, informed police sources. Besides, one of Atiq’s servants — Shahrukh — was also arrested by the STF. Some illegal weapons were also recovered from him.

According to police, Akhlaq is a resident of the Nauchandi area in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. After murdering Umesh Pal, the shooter and Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad, absconded with the help of Akhlaq.

Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court on March 28, and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal. It marked the first time that Atiq Ahmed, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in a case.

Apart from Atiq Ahmed, the court gave life sentences to Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the three convicts. Seven other accused in the case, including Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmed, were acquitted.

Ahmed’s conviction came after Umesh Pal, an advocate and a prime witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Apart from Umesh Pal, his two security personnel were also shot dead. Atiq, the former MP and MLA, was brought by Uttar Pradesh Police from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj’s Naini jail on Monday after an over 24-hour-long drive.

An FIR (first information report) in the kidnapping case was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother Ashraf and others. The police had submitted a chargesheet in the special court against 11 people, one of whom later died.

Ahmad and Ashraf are also accused of being a part of a conspiracy, while they were in prison, to kill Umesh Pal.

(With ANI Inputs)

