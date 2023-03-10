The brother of one of the accused in Umesh Pal murder case has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kaushambi district. There is a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on the deceased’s brother, and he has been missing ever since his name surfaced in the case, an official said on Friday.

The deceased as been identified as Zakir, brother of alleged shooter Sabir. Zakir’s body was found in a field in Kokhraj’s Mahmadpur village in the district on Thursday. The official said that Zakir’s uncle and sister identified him.

The body was found after some villagers who went to relieve themselves in the field on Thursday saw a decomposed body. As soon as the news spread, people began to crowd the area, following which inspector in-charge Ramesh Patel arrived.

When a photo of the deceased was circulated on the internet, Shamsuddin, a resident of Mariadih of Puramufti in Prayagraj, contacted the police. Shamsuddin identified the body as his nephew, Zakir (50).

He told the police that eight years ago Zakir was sent to jail on charges of killing his wife for dowry. He had come out on bail only four months back.

According to reports, there are injury marks on Zakir’s body. His brother Sabir, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been absconding ever since his name surfaced in the case.

Rs 25,000 Reward Announced on Another Shooter

Meanwhile, the Kaushambi police have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of sharp shooter Abdul Kavi. The wanted criminal has been absconding for the past 18 years after being named in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Moreover, senior cops are likely to increase the cash reward on the head of Kavi who is said to a close aide of jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, a report in Times of India stated.

The report quoted its sources in the police as saying that cops have prepared a fresh dossier on Kavi as he had four criminal cases, including two murders, one attempt to murder and one explosive act cases, pending against him.

The fresh move comes following the sensational killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in Raju Pal murder case, and two of his police gunners.

A senior cop, on condition of anonymity, was quoted by TOI as saying, “Cops have compiled some details about Kavi like his age, physique, modus operandi and some old photographs where he was seen with jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed. We have received certain tips about his movement and teams are working in this direction.”

Man, Who Fired First at Umesh Pal, Encountered

Five days ago, the man who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of former BSP legislator Raju Pal, was gunned down in an encounter with Prayagraj police.

Vijay Chaudhary, alias Usman, suffered bullet injuries in his neck, chest and thigh during the encounter, police said.

The encounter took place between Gothi and Belwa under the Kaundhiyara police station area around 5.30 am on March 6, Dhoomanganj Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Maurya said. Usman’s wife Suhani has accused the police of killing him in a fake encounter after picking him up.

Constable Narendra Pal also suffered injuries to his hand during the encounter and has been admitted to the local community health centre, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told reporters.

Police said the gang members of the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the main accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case who is lodged in a Gujarat jail currently, gave Vijay Chaudhary his second name “Usman". His brother Rakesh Chaudhary is lodged in Naini Central Jail and a dozen of cases, including murder, have been registered against him.

Police said Usman was the one who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj. While Umesh Pal succumbed the same day, his two security personnel died later during treatment. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

A video of the killing of Umesh Pal in broad daylight had gone viral on social media and raised questions about law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed in the state assembly that he would destroy the mafia in the state.

