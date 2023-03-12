Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a Rs 25,000 reward on information leading to the arrest of Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed who is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on Friday on Shaista Parveen, who is currently absconding, Dhumanganj police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya said.

An FIR was registered at Dhumanganj police station on the basis of a complaint by Umesh Pal’s wife after he and his two security personnel were shot dead on February 24.

Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder of BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq, his brother Ashraf and wife Shaista Parveen were booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

Earlier, a reward of Rs 2,50,000 was announced for information of the whereabouts of five shooters, including Ahmed’s son Asad, involved in the murder.

