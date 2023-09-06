'Smacks of Doublespeak': India Slams Blocking of Evidence-Based Listing of Terrorists at UN

India has slammed the blocking evidence-based proposals for blacklisting globally sanctioned terrorists without giving justifications as “smacks of doublespeak". India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj made these remarks in New York on Tuesday in a veiled reference to China and its close ally Pakistan.

Beijing has repeatedly placed holds on bids by New Delhi and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists. Earlier in June, China blocked a proposal by India and the US under the UN Sanctions Committee to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, as a global terrorist.

Speaking in the Security Council’s open debate on Working Methods, India’s top diplomat at the UN said the working methods of the UNSC Sanctions Committees continue to dent the credibility of the Security Council.

Kamboj said “genuine, evidence-based listing proposals for globally sanctioned terrorists to be blocked without giving any due justification is uncalled for and smacks of doublespeak when it comes to Council’s commitment in tackling the challenge of terrorism. She stressed that the working methods of Sanctions Committees must emphasise transparency, and objectivity in listing and delisting and should not be based on political considerations.

Ambassador Kamboj highlighted that India, an eight-term elected member of the UNSC, has some key concerns about the need to improve the working methods of the Security Council, including more representation from developing countries and unrepresented regions.

“India, the world’s most populous nation, underscored that an expansion of the Council in both categories of membership is absolutely essential. This is the only way to bring the Council’s composition and decision-making dynamics in line with contemporary geo-political realities,” she said.

The Indian diplomat added that the international community can no longer hide behind the smokescreen of the Inter-Governmental Negotiations in the General Assembly and continue to pay lip service by continuing to deliver statements in a process that has no time frame, no text and no defined goal to achieve.

“If countries are truly interested in making the Council more accountable and more credible, we call on them to come out openly and support a clear pathway to achieve this reform in a time-bound manner, through the only established process in the UN, which is by engaging in negotiations based on text and not through speaking at each other, or past each other, as we have done for the last three decades,” she said.

Kamboj underlined that as the threats to international peace and security evolve, so must this Council. “We ask those blocking progress on this vital issue to heed the calls for genuine reform, and contribute to making this Council truly fit for purpose for the 21st century," she said.

Another area of concern highlighted by India was the obsoleteness and irrelevance of some UNSC agenda items, asserting that there are items on the agenda of the Security Council on which discussions have not taken place since the UN’s creation.

(With PTI inputs)