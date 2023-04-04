Uncovering The Man behind Amritpal's Escape — Papalpreet | Exclusive

Fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh is completely dependent on aide Papalpreet Singh since his escape, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

Papalpreet is an active member of Waris Punjab De headed by Amritpal.

Earlier, Papalpreet was an active follower of Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann and he played a very active role in the Sarbat Khalsa (general assembly of Sikhs) held in Chabba village.

Papalpreet was booked for this Sarbat Khalsa for his alleged links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

His uncle wanted Amritpal to surrender but Papalpreet forced him not to. And on the advice of Papalpreet, they escaped, the sources said.

All hideouts were arranged by Papalpreet, they added. Balbir Kaur in Patiala, who allegedly gave shelter to Amritpal, was also known to Papalpreet, said the sources.

Baljit Kaur in Shahbad, Haryana, and Kulwinder Kaur in Delhi, who also allegedly harboured Amritpal, were also known to Papalpreet, intelligence sources said.

Six FIRs are under investigation against Papalpreet for his alleged roles and links with international spy agencies and getting funding from them.

In one FIR he is booked for sedition against the Indian government, promoting enmity between groups, abetting a criminal offence, cyber terrorism, and conspiracy.

Papalpreet has links with pro-Khalistan radical entities based abroad including in Pakistan, said the sources.

He is engaged in interviewing families of slain militants and riot victims and in getting money from abroad for it, they added.

When Amritpal came to India, the two came in contact, and he started influencing Papalpreet, said the sources.

Most of the women who gave shelter to Amritpal were friends of Papalpreet, they added.

