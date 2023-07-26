Unemployment in J&K for Educated Youth in 15-29 Age Group 18.3% from June 2020 to July 2021: MHA to Parliament

The unemployment rate as per usual status in the age group 15 to 29 years in Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3 percent between July 2020 and June 2021, the ministry of home affairs said in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

According to a reply to a question on unemployment rate in J&K for April-June 2021, the ministry said: “From the results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), estimates of unemployment rate is not available specifically for educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir for the period April-June 2021,” adding, “however, from the PLFS conducted by the NSSO during July 2020 to June 2021, estimate of unemployment rate according to usual status among the persons of age group 15 to 29 years for Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3 percent.”

Official government data shows that the overall unemployment rate in India is close to 8 percent. “The government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken up various initiatives to bring down unemployment by implementing self-employment schemes through different departments by providing subsidised loans for establishment of their own sustainable income generation units. A number of self-employment schemes like Mission Youth, Rural Livelihood Mission, Himayat, PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme), Avsar, Tejaswani are being implemented for providing employment opportunities,” the MHA said.

Two MBBS seats for families of victims of terrorism

The home ministry in a separate reply told Parliament that from the central pool, the government has allocated two seats for the families of victims of terrorism. “Two candidates of civil terrorist victims from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been allocated MBBS seats from the central pool in 2022-23,” the ministry said. The government, however, said there was no provision of fund and scholarship for such candidates.

Compensation for Pulwama martyrs

The MHA while giving details about the compensation given to Pulwama martyrs said 40 families of jawans from the Central Reserve Police Force, who were killed in the Pulwama attack, have received compensation. The total compensation amount paid to each family includes the amount given or donated by central or state governments and individual or corporate donors.

The data given by the ministry showed that on an average, all families received approximately Rs 2 crore. The minimum compensation at Rs 1.5 crore was received by the wife of head constable Vijay Soreng and the highest compensation at Rs 2.97 crore was given to the wife of Rathod Nitin Shivaji.