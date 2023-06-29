CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Unidentified 'Rioters' Fire in Manipur's Kangpokpi
1-MIN READ

Unidentified 'Rioters' Fire in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 21:14 IST

Imphal, India

Security personnel stand guard at violence-hit Konung Mamang area in Imphal East district. (File Image/PTI)

Security personnel stand guard at violence-hit Konung Mamang area in Imphal East district. (File Image/PTI)

Giving details, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am

Unidentified “rioters" opened an “unprovoked" firing at village Haraothel in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Thursday morning, leading to tension in the area even as the army quoted “unconfirmed reports" to indicate some casualties.

Giving details, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am.

“Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters," the official “Spear Corps" handle of the army said. It said the troops “responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing. “Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build up of large crowds in the area also reported. Situation being closely monitored and further details will follow," it said.

The area is located around 20 kms from capital city of Imphal. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. manipur violence
  2. manipur
first published:June 29, 2023, 21:14 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 21:14 IST