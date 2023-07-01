Uniform Civil Code: Fatwa by Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid Asks Muslim Groups to Keep Mum

As the debate over the possibility of a Uniform Civil Code in India rages one year before Lok Sabha elections, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi has issued a fatwa to all Muslim groups to keep mum on the issue. The Shahi Imam was reportedly abroad when he issued the fatwa on Eid.

The Muslim Personal Law Board, meanwhile, issued a statement and criticised the government’s position on Uniform Civil Code. In a statement, it said the privilege has existed since Independence and interference “clearly indicates” that the government “wants to abolish” the Board.

Contending that the existing situation is “not harming anyone”, it accused the government of trying to “disrupt and peace and harmony in the society”.

News18 had earlier this week reported that Muslim leaders and organisations have taken the strategic view of not opposing the proposed Uniform Civil Code publicly, speculating it could benefit the ruling BJP in upcoming Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will seek the views of all stakeholders on the issue in its meeting on July 3.

According to the schedule of the Standing Committee, the panel will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the Law Ministry on a public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code under the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’.

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice, a PTI report said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a fresh pitch for UCC at a rally in Bhopal, evoking criticism from the opposition, which has claimed it was “polarisation" tactics.

UCC refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, among others, of all citizens. It has been one of the three key poll planks of the BJP for a long time with the other being the abrogation of Article 370 that had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir and construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.