Uniform Civil Code Issue: Rijiju-led GoM Begins Consultations, Tribal Groups from Northeast in Focus

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need for a Uniform Civil Code, a group of ministers (GoM) has been set up for further deliberations on the issue. Government functionaries confirmed to CNN-News18 that the GoM headed by former law minister Kiren Rijiju has begun its consultations on the UCC issue. Some of the other members, as per sources, are women and child development minister Smriti Irani, law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and minister incharge for Northeast G Kishan Reddy.

“Marathon meetings of the GoM were held even on Wednesday to discuss various issues related to a Uniform Civil Code," an official told CNN-News18.

The sources said the chief ministers of the north-eastern states have also been spoken to in the past two days. Meghalaya CM Conard Sangma met Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday. He tweeted after the meeting: “Had the pleasure to call on my friend and Hon’ble Minister @KirenRijiju ji this afternoon. We had an elaborate discussion on common issues and agenda related to development and welfare of our people."

Sangma had earlier said that the idea of a UCC is against the idea of India. “The Uniform Civil Code according to the NPP, I am talking from the party point of view, goes against the actual idea of India itself. India is a diverse nation and the diversity is what is our strength," Sangma had said. “We are a matrilineal society and that is what our strength and culture has been now that cannot be changed for us. As a political party we realise that the entire Northeast as a matter of fact has got the unique culture and ways of our society and we want that to remain and we would not want that to be touched."

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has also written to the Law Commission of India against a UCC. Zoramthanga has argued that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is against the interests of ethnic minorities in general and the Mizos in particular. “Since the proposed implementation of UCC throughout the territory of India is in conflict with the religious and social practices of the Mizos and of their customary/personal law which is specifically protected by constitutional provision, the said proposal of the NDA government at the Centre as can be seen in the Law commission notice cannot be accepted,” Zoramthanga said in his letter as per PTI.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the GoM on UCC has had in-person and telephonic consultations with all Northeast chief ministers. The states have a considerable tribal population, and they are opposed to any attempt to change their personal laws.

Sushil Modi, the head of the law and justice parliamentary standing committee has also reportedly questioned the feasibility of including the tribals in the ambit of the UCC. He reportedly pointed out at a meeting of the panel that the Constitution grants protection to the tribal customs and way of life.