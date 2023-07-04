Uniform Civil Code Row: Modi Govt Biggest Advocate of Tribal Rights, Says MoS SP Singh Baghel

Amid the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) row, Minister for State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel said the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government has been the biggest advocate of tribal rights.

“The law commission is currently seeking suggestions and consultations from the public. There is no clarity of what shape the bill will take or what the legislation will look like. The opposition is creating an opposition for nothing,” he said.

ALSO READ | Homework | UCC Final Part of 5-Point Code for BJP to Gain Upper Hand in 2024 Battle

On the issue being anti-north-east, the minister clarified, “The PM has often pushed for the welfare of the north-eastern states. If the seven states are unhappy, how can the brother (Modi) be happy? Our government has had most number of tribals as MLAs, MLCs, MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and ministers, too. This is the government that has given India its first tribal president in Droupadi Murmu.”

Last evening, during the meeting of Standing Committee for Law and Justice, MPs, including panel chairman Sushil Modi, had raised the question about the impact of such a legislation on tribals and north-eastern states with their own unique identity. “That should not be impacted as per Schedule 6. In any case, for north-eastern states like Mizoram and Nagaland, no decision of the Centre can be implemented without being ratified by the state assembly,” sources told News18.

If it does not apply to all, the whole purpose of making a uniform code gets defeated, argued some opposition MPs.

ALSO READ | ‘Why UCC Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls?’ At Panel Meet, Oppn Raises Questions | From Intent to Impact

Several opposition MPs also alleged the government is bringing in the bill, keeping the upcoming 2024 elections in mind. “When the prime minister took a decision for the welfare of the people, including distributing free food grains to 80 crore people and gas connections to 9 crore people, there were no elections. This was done purely to keep the interest of the Indian citizens in mind. The only interest of the government is to work for the nation and the welfare of the poor and downtrodden,” he said.

The Law Commission has sought public feedback and consultation on the UCC. As per the official briefing to the Standing Committee for Law and Justice, so far, 19 lakh suggestions have been received. The deadline for the consultation ends on July 13.