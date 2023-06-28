Uniform Civil Code: Who Is in Support? Who Is Against It? Find Out Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India needed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as the country could not run with the dual system of “separate laws for separate communities”. He was addressing booth-level workers of the BJP in Bhopal (and the interactive session being livestreamed to 10 lakh cadres of the party), in a speech which clearly signalled his government’s intent on bringing the UCC.

Responding to this, opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK and AIMIM, accused him of resorting to “divisive politics”.

In the simplest terms, the UCC means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, etc.

So where do various political parties appear to stand on the issue? Here’s what News18 has learnt so far:

In support

BJP

AAP

Shiv Sena

AIADMK

TDP

Against

JDU

RJD

Left

NC

PDP

Shiromani Akali Dal

Indian Union Muslim League

DMK

BSP

SP

AIMIM

JDS

TMC

Awaited

Congress

NCP

YSRCP

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

BJD

BRS

JJP

The Law Commission has initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations. In a public notice issued on June 14, comments have been sought online within a month through a link or via email.

Many BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh have already set up their own commissions to study the possibility of bringing the UCC.