Uniform Civil Code: Who Is in Support? Who Is Against It? Find Out Here
1-MIN READ

Uniform Civil Code: Who Is in Support? Who Is Against It? Find Out Here

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Modi said the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics and alleged that the opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community. (File pic/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India needed a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as the country could not run with the dual system of “separate laws for separate communities”. He was addressing booth-level workers of the BJP in Bhopal (and the interactive session being livestreamed to 10 lakh cadres of the party), in a speech which clearly signalled his government’s intent on bringing the UCC.

Responding to this, opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK and AIMIM, accused him of resorting to “divisive politics”.

In the simplest terms, the UCC means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, etc.

So where do various political parties appear to stand on the issue? Here’s what News18 has learnt so far:

In support

  • BJP
  • AAP
  • Shiv Sena
  • AIADMK
  • TDP

Against

  • JDU
  • RJD
  • Left
  • NC
  • PDP
  • Shiromani Akali Dal
  • Indian Union Muslim League
  • DMK
  • BSP
  • SP
  • AIMIM
  • JDS
  • TMC

Awaited

  • Congress
  • NCP
  • YSRCP
  • Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
  • BJD
  • BRS
  • JJP

The Law Commission has initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations. In a public notice issued on June 14, comments have been sought online within a month through a link or via email.

Many BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh have already set up their own commissions to study the possibility of bringing the UCC.

News Desk
first published:June 28, 2023, 17:15 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 17:15 IST