Union Minister Releases Special Postal Cover Commemorating 9 Years of Formation of Telangana State
Union Minister Releases Special Postal Cover Commemorating 9 Years of Formation of Telangana State

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 15:19 IST

Hyderabad, India

Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and new initiatives (File Photo: Twitter handle)

Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and new initiatives (File Photo: Twitter handle)

Praising the postal department, the union minister said it has transformed itself from delivery of articles to rendering various welfare schemes and has become the most crucial part of the Centre and the welfare programmes introduced by it

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has unveiled a postal cover on ‘9 Years of Telangana Statehood’ and picture post cards showcasing ‘Buddhist Heritage in Telangana – Bavapur Kurru’ here.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and new initiatives that have helped transform India Post into a Multi Service Agency providing services to the citizens “on value-for-money basis".

In an official release on Friday, he said by utilising the services of postal department as last mile connectivity, the central government is planning to make the Department of Post as “One Stop Solution” for all services of the schemes so that the fruits of welfare programmes reached the citizens in the remotest areas of the country.

Praising the postal department, the union minister said it has transformed itself from delivery of articles to rendering various welfare schemes and has become the most crucial part of the Centre and the welfare programmes introduced by it.

