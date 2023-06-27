Unique Festival Stirs Interest as Village Goddess Visits Homes in Andhra Pradesh Town

Devotees typically visit temples to receive blessings from their chosen deity. However, a unique practice in a town in Andhra Pradesh is drawing widespread attention. Here, during a festival, the local village deity visits every household, offering blessings.

Ramachandrapuram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district is famous for its Goddess Mutyalamma Temple. The town recently celebrated the Jaatara (festival) of this goddess on a grand scale.

The day begins with special pujas and prayers to the goddess at the temple, led by the honorary temple president, Todugu Murthy, in the early morning.

The procession of Goddess Muthyalamma commences at the temple, with Garaga dancers, and artists personifying the Goddess, Lord Shiva, and Kantara.

The procession, beginning at YSR Nagar and ending at the RTC bus stand, covers all the primary streets of the town. Upon reaching their residence at Rajagopal Centre, the temple president’s family performs special prayers.

“This longstanding tradition is a source of blessings for our village. The villagers feel privileged to invite the Goddess into their homes, offering their heartfelt wishes and gifts, and believe their desires will be fulfilled," says Temple President Todugu Murty.

Villagers await the deity at their doorsteps, offering traditional gifts such as blouse cloth, turmeric powder, and Kumkum (sindhur).

The local philanthropists provide cool drinks and snacks to the devotees and temple committee members participating in the procession.

The temple committee members reveal that special festivals, processions, and pujas are performed for the goddess during the Ashada month of the Hindu calendar.