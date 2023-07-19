CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Unknown Gunmen Fire at Two Forest Dept Employees in J-K's Pulwama
1-MIN READ

Unknown Gunmen Fire at Two Forest Dept Employees in J-K's Pulwama

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 12:00 IST

Srinagar, India

Security personnel conducting raids and inspection across J&K. (Representative File: News18)

Officials said that when the two forest dept employees went near to inspect, the unknown persons fired at the employees, injuring them

Two forest department employees were fired at by unknown gunmen in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday.

The two employees — Jahangir Ahmad Chechi, and Imran Yousuf — noticed suspicious activity at Sonabanjar forest area near Bagandar Bridge while patrolling during the night, they said.

As they went near to inspect, the unknown persons fired at the employees, injuring them, official sources said.

Both the injured were taken to a local hospital. Yusuf was later shifted to S M H S Hospital in Pulwama in critical condition, they said, adding further details were awaited.

