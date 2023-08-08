Unlike NDA's Organic Alliance, Opposition's Partnership An 'Assembled Unit': PM Modi Tells North East MPs

In another meeting of NDA MPs on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again criticized the opposition alliance. While addressing the gathering of NDA MPs from the north-east, PM Modi reportedly conveyed to his MPs that the NDA is an association, spanning over 25 years and significantly, it is an alliance that has evolved organically and remains so.

“However, there is little noteworthy about the alliance that the Opposition is attempting to forge. It’s merely an ‘assembled unit’ trying to unite," Modi is said to have stated during the meeting.

PM On Diversity of North East

Continuing the focus on the north-east, Prime Minister emphasized the entire nation should take pride in the distinct culture and diversity present within the north-east.

He urged NDA MPs to convey the message about NDA’s attention to the north-east region. “From the state to the district to the booth levels, people need to be informed about the stability of the alliance and the government’s efforts for this region," Modi mentioned in the meeting.

“Promoting the culture and unique identity of the region must take precedence in the MPs’ agenda leading up to the 2024 elections," the PM told the MPs.

Stability in Focus

While development remains a focal point, the true game-changer for the NDA in the north-east region has been stability, a point that also deserves to be highlighted, according to the PM’s advice.

The PM advised the MPs to continue their outreach efforts, particularly with prominent citizens through the Sampark Abhiyan campaign.

Upon assuming power at the Centre, Modi designated these states as Ashtalakshmi.

Special Attention to North East

The north-east region has been a special focus of the Narendra Modi-led government, particularly through its Act East policy. Modi himself has visited the region more than 58 times, a significant number surpassing any other prime minister in the history of India.

Beyond infrastructure, development, and recognition of the region’s culture and heritage, they have also received strong representation in the central government. Five union ministers, including two Cabinet ministers, are part of Modi’s team. These include Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (Manipur), Rameswar Teli (Assam), and Protima Bhowmick (Tripura).

The BJP independently governs Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. The party is in an alliance in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

Parties Part of NDA Alliance

SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha) Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Mizo National Front (MNF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), national Democratic progressive party (NDPP), Naga People’s front (NPF), national People’s party (NPP) amongst others.