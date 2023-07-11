Uno Minda Launches 9-inch Car Infotainment System, Check Details

A leading four-wheeler component manufacturing company Uno Minda, has launched its 9-inch Universal aftermarket Android car infotainment system. As per the official details shared by the company, the Universal Car multimedia is powered by a powerful T5 processor system, which supports wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The brand says the decision of introducing a powerful multimedia system has been taken to provide both Android and iOS users seamless access to their favorite apps, make calls, send messages, and use navigation services with 9-inch car infotainment system.

Uno Minda’s Universal Car Infotainment System

To make the experience more personalized and enriching, the WTUNES-649TAACP is powered by a powerful T5 processor along with 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB internal memory, so users can install and play multiple apps and media files in split screen without worrying about facing any lags.

Universal Car Infotainment System Features

To make the traffic jams and long waiting hours hassle-free, the system allow the users to enjoy popular media apps such as YouTube and Spotify into the car’s interface. Additionally, catering to the diverse preferences of music enthusiasts and delivering exceptional sound quality on the road, the infotainment system provides a 36-band audio equalizer that can leverage the golden finger touch to fine-tune their music for a superior sound experience.

Here’s What Uno Minda’s CEO Said About Infotainment System

Speaking on the occasion, the company’s CEO, Rakesh Kher, said “Uno Minda’s is known for setting new benchmarks of innovation in the automotive industry, and hopefully, the WTUNES-649TAACP universal infotainment system carries on the legacy. Combining a user-friendly interface with cutting-edge features and controls, we have made a huge stride this time. Hopefully, our consumers will enjoy the intuitive interface and the 36-band equalizer.”