The unseasonal rain lashed Mumbai, Thane and other neighbouring regions on Tuesday morning, giving relief to Maharashtra residents from extreme March heat. The unexpected rain has not only given sleepless nights to farmers, but Mumbai office-goers have been forced to carry umbrellas as early as March.

Residents tweeted pictures and video clips of the downpour from Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Diva, Dombivli, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur. People said that they witnessing rain “on and off" as sun shows up intermittently. The local trains and BEST buses, however, are functioning normally without any delay.

Mumbai’s regional meteorological centre that even as the rain made a strong presence in Thane, Goregaon and Borivali areas early morning, the activity will move towards Dadar, Parel and South Mumbai in the next few hours. “Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. Mumbai currently experiencing light to moderate rains, mostly in the suburbs,” the weather department had tweeted in the morning.

The department has advised people to take precautions.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours: IMD Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Some Twitter user posted videos of the rain.

Today morning again it rained heavily in mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/qVEaZEvbpc— Ketan Gandhi (@Ketangandhi_) March 21, 2023

Some even posted funny take on Mumbai rain, featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

#MumbaiRains when you wake up in morning assuming bright sunny dayLe mumbai rains- pic.twitter.com/p0MXbu26J0— Tanmay  (@TANMAY2S) March 21, 2023

“Slept in March, woke up to June," a Twitter user, confused by unseasonal rain, said.

Slept in March….woke up to June this morning 😅⛈#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JIfUqIZ65B— Rajan Naidu (@RajanMNaidu) March 21, 2023

Some netizens even explained the trouble of reaching office in rain “for the sake of appraisals in March".

#MumbaiRains Mumbai RainWhen it’s Appraisal Time and you explaining to your Manager how you reached to office pic.twitter.com/72hS4L64Cz — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) March 21, 2023

Social media users also took a jibe at Ola and Uber drivers, who await rains to pick and drop residents at exorbitant rates.

#MumbaiRains Ola & Uber drivers after a day in Mumbai while it is raining:pic.twitter.com/aRyRmyUoyz — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 7, 2022

Delhi Rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast rainfall and thunderstorm activity over northwest and east India. The weather forecasting agency said that from March 23 a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to hit the northwest India, including the Western Himalayan region and states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Gujarat Rain

Manorama Mohanty, Met director, Ahmedabad was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that Gujarat may witness rainfall activity for the next 3-4 days, with a possibility of light rainfall on Tuesday.

“There’s a possibility of rain in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar as well. There’s a possibility of less rain on March 24. There is no possibility of heat wave for next four days,” Mohanty was quoted.

Rain in Bengal, North East

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over West Bengal and Sikkim and northeastern states during the next three days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Mghalaya during 20th - 22nd; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, during 20th-21st,” IMD said.

Read all the Latest India News here