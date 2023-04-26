CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: 12-year-old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kannauj, Third Incident in 4 Days
UP: 12-year-old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kannauj, Third Incident in 4 Days

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 21:38 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and his mutilated body was found the next morning near a powerhouse station in the area. (File photo/Reuters)

This incident came four days after two children were killed by dogs in separate incidents that occurred in Aligarh and Moradabad districts

A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj when the child was going to a nearby shop to buy some household items late at night. The incident took place on Tuesday evening and his mutilated body was found the next morning near a powerhouse station in the area.

His family members and relatives searched for him the entire night but couldn’t find him. The next morning the boy, identified as Prince, was found lying on the road with dog bite marks. He was a resident of Kanshiram Colony.

This incident came four days after two children were killed by dogs in separate incidents that occurred in Aligarh and Moradabad districts.

In Aligarh, a three-month-old infant was killed by a stray dog on April 23 when her family was attending a wedding near their house while she slept unattended. The infant’s father, Pawan Kumar, was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS, “My two sisters were getting married and we had stepped out to attend the function. The baby was asleep unattended. In our absence, a dog took away our child and mauled her to death. When I returned, I could not find my daughter. When I looked for her, I saw the stray tearing into her in a nearby plot."

In the second incident, a seven-year-old boy was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Moradabad’s Bilari area on the same day. The boy, Savendra Kumar, had gone out with his sister to serve tea to his father when they were surrounded by the strays.

first published:April 26, 2023, 21:32 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 21:38 IST