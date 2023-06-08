UP: 13-Year-Old Dies After Gangrape in Basti; Minor Among 3 Accused Arrested

A 13-year-old girl died after being allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district on Monday, June 5. The accused, a 14-year-old, and the other two aged 23 and 24, were apprehended by the police. A senior police officer said that the cause of death in the post-mortem examination was “shock antemortem injury."

According to the girl’s father, the girl left the house to buy vegetables and was abducted by the accused on her way back home. The accused raped her and left her body at a deserted spot after she succumbed to her injuries.

“When my daughter was returning home from the market, the accused picked her up, took her to an abandoned school building and raped her. After she died, they left her body at a deserted spot and fled,” the father said.

A day after the incident, an FIR was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder), and Sections for gang rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were added to the FIR during the investigation.

In a similar incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the Sehramau area of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district last week. According to a PTI report, the girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police alleging a man forcibly took her daughter to a mango orchard and raped her, said Kant Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Sehramau police station.

ALSO READ: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped in Uttar Pradesh