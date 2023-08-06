UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 Minors Tortured With Chillies, 'Petrol Injection', Forced to Drink Urine Over Suspicion of Theft

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar, two minors were subjected to extreme brutality after being accused of stealing chicken from a poultry farm. On suspicion of theft, the poultry farm and his associates allegedly thrashed both boys, made them drink urine, and applied chilli powder on their private parts.

Uttar Pradesh police have booked eight people after a video of the incident went viral on social media. So far, six accused have been arrested while raids are underway to nab two others named in the FIR.

The incident reportedly came to light after two videos were circulated on WhatsApp groups of some college students in Siddharthnagar on Saturday.

In one disturbing video, boys can be seen made to gulp down green chillies, with a yellow liquid, allegedly urine, from a bottle. The boys are reportedly aged 10 and 14.

In the background, some men could be heard abusing and threatening to beat them up if they didn’t drink the urine.

In another video, boys can be seen lying face down on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs and trousers pulled down. In the video, a man can be seen rubbing and shoving green chillies in their anus, while the boys screamed in pain.

A man can also be seen injecting a yellow-coloured liquid, allegedly petrol, into the boys.

“A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court," said Siddharthnagar Additional Superintendent of Police, Siddhartha.

The video was reportedly shot on August 4 at a chicken shop near Konkati Chauraha of Pathra Bazaar police station area in Siddharthnagar.