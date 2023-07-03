CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » UP: 4 Pilgrims Killed, 16 Injured in Collision Between Car, Tractor Trolley in Mathura
UP: 4 Pilgrims Killed, 16 Injured in Collision Between Car, Tractor Trolley in Mathura

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST

Mathura, India

Four pilgirms killed and 16 others injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi highway, Mathura.(Representational Image/PTI)

The accident took place around 11.30 am under Farah police station area, when the pilgrims in the two vehicles were returning from Govardhan parikrama, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said

Four pilgrims were killed and 16 others were injured in a collision between a car and a tractor-trolley on Agra-Delhi national highway, Mathura on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 11.30 am under Farah police station area, when the pilgrims in the two vehicles were returning from Govardhan parikrama, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.

The pilgrims travelling in the car were from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, while those travelling in the tractor-trolley were from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, he said.

According to police, the car rammed into the tractor-trolley from behind and it overturned three car occupants and one passenger of the trolley died on the spot, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that efforts are on to identify the deceased persons.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 16:26 IST