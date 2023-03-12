CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 InfluenzaPM in KarnatakaLand-for-jobs CaseDCW ChiefChirag Delhi Flyover
Home » India » UP: 5 of Family, Including 3 Kids, Burnt To Death As Hut Catches Fire in Kanpur Village
1-MIN READ

UP: 5 of Family, Including 3 Kids, Burnt To Death As Hut Catches Fire in Kanpur Village

Curated By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 11:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The hut catching fire in Kanpur village on Sunday. (ANI)

The hut catching fire in Kanpur village on Sunday. (ANI)

All of them were burnt alive and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, according to the police.

At least five members of a family, including three children died after a fire broke out in their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat on Sunday.

The blaze took place in the family’s hut at the Hara Mau village in Derapur tehsil.

The man identified as Satish Kumar, was asleep along with his wife and three children when the fire broke out.

Although the reason is yet to be determined, a short-circuit is suspected, India Today said.

All of them were burnt alive and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, according to the police, news agency ANI reported.

Fire fighters, along with locals tried to extinguish the fire, but the family could not be saved.

Satish’s mother, also tried to wash the fire, and sustained injuries. She has been rushed to the hospital.

After the incident, the District Magistrate, Superintendent of police reached the spot, and a forensic team has also been deployed to investigate the entirety of the fire.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:March 12, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated:March 12, 2023, 11:01 IST
Read More