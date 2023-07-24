UP: 9 Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Etah, Aligarh

Four people were killed after a car crashed into a stationary double-decker bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Monday, while five others including a sick woman were killed in another road accident late on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the four people were killed in the accident which took place on the Yamuna Expressway in the Tappal area of Aligarh district. District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh confirmed the death of the four people.

The car was heading towards Noida in the early hours of Monday. Singh further added that among the deceased there were two men, Pushpendra and Pawan from Mathura’s Naujheel and a woman, Yogendri from Tappal. Three other injured people have been admitted to Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment.

While in Etah, among the five people, there were two couples and the driver. The couple were on their way to Etah to visit a doctor for treatment of one of the women who was sick. All of the deceased were residents of Andaua village in Ganj Dundwara of Kasganj district. The case falls under the Kotwali countryside station.

Immediately after receiving information, police reached the spot and retrieved the car along with the passengers. The locals in the area lent a helping hand to the police.

Probe into the matter is underway.

Previously, early in July, A 40-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in the Etah district. The woman’s husband, however, sustained injuries as their moped scooter was hit by a motorcycle.

The couple were returning after bathing in the Ganga river when the accident took place on the Agra-Bareilly highway, near Todarpur village.

The couple were rushed to a medical college hospital in Etah, where the woman was declared dead. Her husband underwent treatment in the hospital and the woman’s body for sent post-mortem.