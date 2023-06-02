UP: 90-Year-Old Man Gets Life Term in Mass Murder Case After 42 Years

A 90-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Firozabad District Court, for his role in the killing of ten people belonging to the Dalit community, 42 years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the accused. If he fails to pay the fine, 13 months would be added to his life sentence.

According to District Government Counsel Firozabad, Rajiv Upadhyay, the murders had taken place in a village called Sadhpur in the Shikohabad police station area in December 1981.

The incident was reported to the police by the village pradhan.

The charge sheet was filed in the Mainpuri Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court as Shikohabad was part of the Mainpuri district at the time of the incident.

After the formation of the Firozabad district in October 1989, Shikohabad became a part of Firozabad.

However, the trial of the case continued at the Mainpuri court and that too at a slow pace.

In 2021, the case was transferred to Firozabad District Court. But, by then, nine out of the 10 accused in the case had died.

The only surviving accused, Ganga Dayal, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by district judge Harveer Singh.