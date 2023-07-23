The Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad districts in Uttar Pradesh are facing a risk of a flood-like situation as the water in the Hindon River continues to rise on Sunday. Hindon is a tributary of the Yamuna River, which is again swelling after a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage, following heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Late at night on Saturday, water from the Hindon River entered houses along the banks in Noida and Ghaziabad, following which, police issued an alert regarding the situation.

#BreakingNews: Hindon river swells; rising water level wreaks havoc; Ghaziabad’s Karera village floodedSDM Vinay Kumar Singh and Additional CP Sureshrao Arvind Kulkarni shares details of the current situation, listen in@GoyalYashco reports live | @KuheenaSharma#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/hjJylgBrrj — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 23, 2023

“From Chhijarsi to Ecotech, water entered the houses in three low-lying areas. People were evacuated from their houses. However, the river has not crossed the danger mark anywhere yet", said Suresh Rao A. Kulkarni, Additional Police Commissioner of Noida.

As per Kulkarni, as a precautionary measure, police teams have been deployed at places. “People were made to stay at nearby schools and ‘Barat’ houses. Proper arrangements have been made for them. We are keeping an eye on the water level," he said.

Yamuna in Delhi once again breached the danger level mark on Sunday. At 8 am today, the water level at Old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.9 meters. The danger mark for the Yamuna River stands at 205.33 meters.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations.

Earlier, following a noticeable improvement in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government lifted the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital.