UP ATS Quizzes Pak Woman Who Entered India Illegally To Live With Her 'PUB-G' Lover

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday has begun the interrogation of Seema Ghulam Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India with his four kids to marry the man she met on PUB-G.

The police are also questioning Sachin Meena, who she met on an online gaming platform, at a secret location in Noida, NDTV reported.

Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children to marry her lover she met on the online gaming platform PUB-G Sachin Meena. The man was also jailed for sheltering illegal immigrants as Haider entered India without proper documentation.

Later the woman was granted bail recently and joined her partner Sachin Meena at Rabupura home in Greater Noida last week.

Seema Haider Adopted Hinduism

Seema Haider earlier claimed that she converted to Hinduism and also changed the names of her children.

“Seema is a common name in Hindus and Muslims and hence Sachin said I need not change my first name. I will call myself Seema or Seema Sachin. We have changed our children’s names to Raj, Priyanka, Pari and Munni," Seema told TOI.

Threat Call From Pakistan To Send Seema Haider Back

The Mumbai Police traffic control room has received a call from an unidentified person warning of a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, PTI reported. The call was received on July 12, he said on Thursday.

The caller, who spoke in Urdu, said there would be a terror attack, like the one that took place on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai and that the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it, the police official said.

Earlier, Ghulam Haider, Seema’s husband, made a heartfelt plea to the Indian government to send back his wife and children to Pakistan. He further informed that he was unaware of his wife’s whereabouts and came to know about it through the media.