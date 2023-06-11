UP BJP Leader Found Dead With Bullet Wound in House, Wife Booked for Culpable Homicide

After a 35-year-old local BJP leader was found dead in house with a bullet wound to his chest in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, his wife was arrested for culpable homicide on Saturday night.

The incident took place in the Kasba Bazar area in the Kankarkhera locality on Saturday.

Nishank Garg was the social media in-charge of the regional unit (western UP) of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

According to preliminary investigation, Garg’s wife had claimed that her husband committed suicide sometime early Saturday morning, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh said.

In her statement to police, Sonia, the wife, said her husband got extremely drunk Friday night and had also beaten her.

According to the wife, the two had a fight around 1 am on Saturday, after which the wife went to her parent’s house nearby around 3 am.

She returned home at 6.30 am when she saw Garg lying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to the chest.

After this, the police reached the spot, but they could not bullet and after interrogation it was found out that Sonia had hidden the bullet in fear of the police.

However, after further interrogation more details were found.

Meerut city SP Piyush Singh told Indian Express that “during the fight Garg picked up his pistol, and threatened to kill her, and in this time, the bullet was accidentally fired and hit Nishank on his chest."

