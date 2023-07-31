UP: BJP Worker Tries To End Life During Facebook Live in Moradabad Over 'False' Rape Allegations

A district-level leader of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) farmers’ wing allegedly tried to end his life in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad amidst a Facebook Live session. The man, reportedly identified as Veer Singh claimed he was framed in a false rape case, and his party colleagues did not back him up.

Singh, a BJP Kisan Morcha leader, was recently thrashed by some locals at a temple and subsequently accused of sexually assaulting a woman, according to a report by Times of India

As per the report, the BJP leader consumed poison while he was doing a live session on Facebook on Saturday night, saying he could not face his 15-year-old daughter after the rape accusation.

“The rape allegations are false, and I am deeply upset that my party colleagues didn’t back me," the TOI report quoted him as saying in the 7-minute-long video.

Veer Singh is a resident of the Kaanth area in Moradabad and runs a cosmetic shop. He alleged that the accusation against him is part of a larger conspiracy by jealous party members due to a “property dispute".

“I’m very religious and currently observing fasts during the auspicious month of ‘Saavan’," he said.

Meanwhile, according to Moradabad police, Singh had an altercation with the president of a temple committee in the Kaanth area on Thursday, following which both parties filed police complaints against each other.

“Veer Singh alleged he was physically assaulted, while the other man accused him of sexually assaulting a woman within the temple premises," TOI report quoted superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena as saying.

Police have registered an FIR against both men.

On Saturday evening, police were informed that Singh has consumed poison and was lying unconscious in the same temple.

“We took him to hospital for treatment. His condition has improved and we’ll record his statement soon. We have assured his family of an impartial investigation," the SP said.