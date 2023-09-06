UP: Boy Leaves Home to Buy Milk, Later Found Dead with Injury Marks on Neck

A 12-year-old boy who had gone out to buy milk was found dead in the Fatehpur Police Station area here with injury marks on his neck, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, Shavez, a resident of Sabripur village, had gone on a bicycle to purchase milk from a dairy outside the village on Tuesday. He returned home without milk as it was not available at that time, said Superintendent of Police, City Rural Sagar Jain. The officer added that Shavez left his milk container back in the diary.

Shavez left home again in the afternoon to get milk but did not return till evening, the SP said.

When the family members reached the dairy in search of him, they found that Shavez had not come to the dairy and that his milk container was still there at the place, he said.

Later that night, Shavez’s bicycle was found near the village, and his body was found some distance away, Jain said.

Jain said injury marks were found on Shavez’s neck. Police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem.