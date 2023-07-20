UP CM Adityanath Pays Tribute to Army Officer Killed in Fire in Siachen

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to Army’s Regimental Medical Officer, Captain Anshuman Singh, who died in an incident of fire in the Siachen glacier a day ago.

The chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of the army officer and a government job to a member of his family.

He also said a road in Deoria district, the native place of Captain Anshuman Singh will be named after him.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Chief Minister Adityanath said the state government is with them in this hour of grief.

All possible help will be provided to his family, the chief minister said.

Singh was killed while three soldiers were injured in a fire incident in the Siachen glacier in the early hours of Wednesday.