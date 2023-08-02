‘UP CM Yogi A Devta Who Has Zero Tolerance for Land Sharks...’: Shia Cleric in Viral Video

Senior Shia cleric Maulana Sayed Rizwan Haider Rizvi, in his address to the gathering at a religious ceremony organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district, not only praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but also went ahead to call him a “devta”.

In a 5 minutes 12 seconds video of the Shia cleric that is doing the rounds on the internet, he can be seen praising Yogi, especially for his zero tolerance against land sharks and mafias.

“In UP, there is government of Yogi maharaj ji, he is a devta who has zero tolerance for land sharks and has taken stern action against them. There are some land sharks who tried to sell property of this Imambada too, I hand them over to you Yogi maharaj ji, take strict action against them. Please convey my plea to Yogi ji," said Rizvi.

The Shia cleric was addressing a gathering at Sayed Mohammed Kazmi imambada in Balrampur district.

Those aware of the matter said the Imambada is over 100 years old. Being a prime property, land mafias tried to sell it and encroached upon it.

In his address, the Shia cleric said the community won’t let land grabbers encroach upon Imambada, which belongs to Imam Hussain.

“It’s a Hussaini property and nobody has the right to sell it. Yogi ji, we hand over these land grabbers to you, take strict action against them as you have taken some wonderful steps in your regime," the maulana said.