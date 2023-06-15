UP: Couple Dies of Single Bullet Fired by Husband

A couple died allegedly by a single bullet fired by the husband who held his wife in close embrace in a freak incident in western Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, police officials said.

The husband, Anek Pal, was aged around 40 and his wife Suman Pal was around 38 years old. According to the police, the couple has left behind four children – a daughter and three sons.

Both worked in Chandigarh as daily-wage earners and had come to their native place in Moradabad, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural Moradabad) Sandeep Kumar said the incident took place at the couple’s home in Khanpur village under the Bilari police station limits on the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

“The relatives, acquaintances and children of the couple told the police that the husband and the wife frequently fought over various issues. Of late, they had been fighting a lot.

“On the night of June 13, Anek Pal performed his prayers at home and then held his wife in an embrace before shooting her. The same bullet hit the body of Anek Pal in his chest and crossed from his back. Both were injured with the gunshot and taken to a hospital but did not survive," Kumar said.

The police said they have not received any complaint from the relatives of the deceased couple, whose fights had increased in the last one week since Suman lost a mobile phone during a wedding function.

Police Circle Officer (Bilari area) Ankit Kumar told PTI that the firearm used in the episode was a country-made weapon and an investigation is underway to find out how it was procured.

On suspicion of the husband performing occult practice prior to the incident, the officer said a probe was on to ascertain it.

Asked about the custody of the four children of the couple, Kumar said, “Right now the children are at their home in the village. Their maternal relatives have approached the police for their custody. The matter would be looked into in detail and further decision made accordingly in accordance with rules."