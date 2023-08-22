CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » UP Court Sentences Man to 12 Years in Jail in Rape Case
1-MIN READ

UP Court Sentences Man to 12 Years in Jail in Rape Case

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 11:34 IST

Ballia, India

According to the prosecution, Singh, a resident of Barauli village, raped the girl on the pretext of marriage (Representative File)

According to the prosecution, Singh, a resident of Barauli village, raped the girl on the pretext of marriage (Representative File)

Additional Sessions Judge Mahesh Chandra Verma on Monday convicted Deepak Singh and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on him

A man has been sentenced to 12-year imprisonment by a court here for raping a girl in a village in the district three years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Mahesh Chandra Verma on Monday convicted Deepak Singh and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on him, Superintendent of Police S Anand said on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, Singh, a resident of Barauli village, raped the girl on the pretext of marriage.

A case was subsequently registered against him on March 24, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Rape
  2. up
first published:August 22, 2023, 11:34 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 11:34 IST