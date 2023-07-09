UP: Dalit Man Slapped, Forced to Lick Slippers in Viral Video; Accused Booked

A man belonging to the Dalit community was slapped and forced to lick the slippers of a person following an altercation in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video showed the Dalit man, identified as Rajendra, squatting down on the ground and licking the slippers of a person, who could be seen sitting on a wooden bench, unfazed through the entire episode. The video further showed the victim was also forced to perform sit-ups holding his ears.

#Casteism Painful incident happened in UP’s Sonbhadra, an electricity department lineman Tejbali Singh forced a Dalit man to lick feet. pic.twitter.com/04G5BUaqcB— The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 8, 2023

The accused in the video has been identified as Tejbali Singh, an electricity department lineman. Quoting a police officer, an NDTV report said the Dailt man complained of an electricity issue at his maternal uncle’s residence. The lineman arrived at the house and began thrashing the man.

The video also showed the accused wrestling the victim, who was visiting his uncle’s house, to the ground and slapping him repeatedly. Singh further threatened Rajesh not to visit the area again.

“There was an electricity issue at the house of the maternal uncle of the Dalit. The lineman reached the spot and started thrashing the man. The video shows that Tejbali made him lick his slippers," the police officer said.

A case under the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Act (Prevention of Atrocity Act) 1989 (SC/ST Act), along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered against the perpetrator.

The incident surfaced after another viral video surfaced on social media on Saturday showed a man being forced to lick the soles of another person’s feet inside a moving vehicle in Gwalior. The police have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

Both incidents come on the heels of yet another shocking incident earlier this week in which a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth’s face in Sidhi district, leading to widespread outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested after the incident’s video surfaced on Tuesday.