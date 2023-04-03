CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Train FireRam Navami ClashesCovid CasesMumbai Wheelie Viral VideoKajal Hindustani
Home » India » UP, Delhi, TN Saw Most Student Deaths by Suicide in Higher Edu Institutes Since 2018: Union Min’s Data in Lok Sabha
2-MIN READ

UP, Delhi, TN Saw Most Student Deaths by Suicide in Higher Edu Institutes Since 2018: Union Min’s Data in Lok Sabha

Reported By: Vatsala Shrangi

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 18:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Dharmendra Pradhan recently chaired a high-level meeting to review measures being taken to prevent such incidents. (Twitter)

Dharmendra Pradhan recently chaired a high-level meeting to review measures being taken to prevent such incidents. (Twitter)

In the current year, 15 students have died by suicide, while 2022 saw 25 such deaths, which is the highest over the past six years

At 18, premier higher education institutions in Uttar Pradesh (UP), including two Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and central universities, have reported the highest number of student suicides, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu – 14 and 10, respectively – since 2018, union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to state-wise data shared by Pradhan in a written response to a question, a total of 18 student suicides were reported from major institutions in UP, including IIT-Kanpur, IIT-BHU, IIM-Lucknow, NIT-Allahabad, AIIMS-Raebareili, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and University of Allahabad, from 2018-2023.

In the national capital, which saw the second-highest student suicides, the incidents were reported at institutions, including IIT-Delhi, NIT-Delhi, AIIMS, Delhi University (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and Central Sanskrit University.

As per government data, a total of 103 student suicides have been reported from top higher education institutions across the country between this period. Of these, the highest have been reported from IITs across the country — 35. This is followed by central universities (29) and NITs (24).

Eleven student suicides have been reported from various centres of the country’s top medical institute, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMs), while four such deaths have been recorded from various IIMs, as per the data shared by the minister.

With 10 student suicides reported from Tamil Nadu, at least three have been reported from IIT-Madras, just between February and March this year. The other institutions in the state where students died by suicide included IIM Tiruchirapalli, NIT- Tiruchirapalli, AIIMS-Madurai and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Six student suicides have been reported each from Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, including IIT-Bhilai, IIM-Raipur, NIT-Raipur, AIIMS-Raipur, IIT-Roorkee, IIM-Kashipur, NIT-Uttarakhand, AIIMS-Rishikesh and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Five such deaths were reported from top technology and management institutes in West Bengal, including IIT-Kharagpur, IIM-Calcutta, NIT-Durgapur, IIEST-Shibpur, AIIMS-Kalyani and Visva Bharati.

Higher education institutions in Maharashtra, Kerala and Assam recorded four student suicides each during the same period.

In the current year, 15 students have died by suicide, while 2022 saw 25 such deaths, which is the highest over the past six years. The years 2021 and 2020 saw 10 and 13 deaths by suicide, respectively. The years 2019 and 2018 reported 20 such incidents each, according to data.

Earlier this month, Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting to review measures being taken by the institutions to prevent such incidents and help students with mental health concerns.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Vatsala Shrangi
Vatsala Shrangi, Assistant Editor at News18, reports on the HRD, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, and social sector. She has covered the Delh...Read More
first published:April 03, 2023, 18:26 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 18:37 IST