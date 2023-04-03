UP, Delhi, TN Saw Most Student Deaths by Suicide in Higher Edu Institutes Since 2018: Union Min’s Data in Lok Sabha

At 18, premier higher education institutions in Uttar Pradesh (UP), including two Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and central universities, have reported the highest number of student suicides, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu – 14 and 10, respectively – since 2018, union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to state-wise data shared by Pradhan in a written response to a question, a total of 18 student suicides were reported from major institutions in UP, including IIT-Kanpur, IIT-BHU, IIM-Lucknow, NIT-Allahabad, AIIMS-Raebareili, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and University of Allahabad, from 2018-2023.

In the national capital, which saw the second-highest student suicides, the incidents were reported at institutions, including IIT-Delhi, NIT-Delhi, AIIMS, Delhi University (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University and Central Sanskrit University.

As per government data, a total of 103 student suicides have been reported from top higher education institutions across the country between this period. Of these, the highest have been reported from IITs across the country — 35. This is followed by central universities (29) and NITs (24).

Eleven student suicides have been reported from various centres of the country’s top medical institute, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMs), while four such deaths have been recorded from various IIMs, as per the data shared by the minister.

With 10 student suicides reported from Tamil Nadu, at least three have been reported from IIT-Madras, just between February and March this year. The other institutions in the state where students died by suicide included IIM Tiruchirapalli, NIT- Tiruchirapalli, AIIMS-Madurai and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Six student suicides have been reported each from Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, including IIT-Bhilai, IIM-Raipur, NIT-Raipur, AIIMS-Raipur, IIT-Roorkee, IIM-Kashipur, NIT-Uttarakhand, AIIMS-Rishikesh and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Five such deaths were reported from top technology and management institutes in West Bengal, including IIT-Kharagpur, IIM-Calcutta, NIT-Durgapur, IIEST-Shibpur, AIIMS-Kalyani and Visva Bharati.

Higher education institutions in Maharashtra, Kerala and Assam recorded four student suicides each during the same period.

In the current year, 15 students have died by suicide, while 2022 saw 25 such deaths, which is the highest over the past six years. The years 2021 and 2020 saw 10 and 13 deaths by suicide, respectively. The years 2019 and 2018 reported 20 such incidents each, according to data.

Earlier this month, Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting to review measures being taken by the institutions to prevent such incidents and help students with mental health concerns.

Read all the Latest India News here