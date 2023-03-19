UP: Drugs Worth Rs 20 Cr Seized from Empty Car Near Indo-Nepal Border

Police recovered 50 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 20 crore from an empty car near the Indo-Nepal border here, officials said on Sunday.

“In a joint operation with Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB), our team found a vacant car on Saturday. On searching it, 50 kg of charas was recovered worth Rs 20 crore. Rs 2.98 lakh in cash was also recovered from the vehicle," said Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma.

The police have lodged a case. The car from which the contraband was recovered has been seized, officials added.

Read all the Latest India News here